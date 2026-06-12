'100% elections are being stolen': Rahul Gandhi tells I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders not to fall for BJP’s propaganda

<p>New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> has told I.N.D.I.A. leaders not to fall into the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>’s propaganda that the Opposition do not act in sync and insisted that he can vouch even for the DMK that “everyone will be in this room” when it comes to defending the idea of India.</p><p>Rahul also told the leaders during the I.N.D.I.A. meeting on June 8 that he and the Congress will “happily” accept the criticism while insisting that their role is to “unite all of you together with love and affection” but rebutted claims that JD(U) and Nitish Kumar left the bloc because of the Congress.</p><p>The Congress released the audio and transcript of Rahul’s 9:45 minute intervention at the meeting on Monday, which was attended by senior leaders <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonia-gandhi">Sonia Gandhi</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a>, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Omar Abdullah among others.</p>.<p>Rahul said they should get rid of the notion that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is “not coordinated and do not act together”.</p><p>“These are all ideas the BJP is putting out. This is not true. I am 100% sure, and I can vouch right now for the DMK. When it comes to defending the idea of India, every single person will be in this room,” he said, as Congress faced criticism for the DMK’s exit from the bloc after Congress allied with TVK.</p><p>His remarks assume significance amid speculation that DMK may tweak its stand that would be helpful for the BJP in Parliament. After the break up that riled the DMK, Rahul had also tweeted on DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary.</p><p>At the same time, he also made it clear that there could be political differences with national allies and cited the Kerala example. Facing criticism for attacking CPI(M)’s Pinarayi Vijayan, he said, “We have our fights but if you are asking me to go and hug the ex-Chief Minister of Kerala, I cannot and I will not, because I have an ongoing political fight with him.”</p><p>Rahul said he is “not a madman to suddenly get up and say I am going to fight you because you are our allies, you are our friends, you are the people we love. Please understand: we won the last election in 2024. We did not lose the 2024 election. You ask why Nitish-ji left – it was not because of me, not because of the Congress.”</p><p>He called for flexibility and realisation that there is a full-scale assault on them, trying to prove that the Opposition is weak.</p><p>Rahul maintained that there is “confusion” in the bloc as parties like Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and RJD believe that the political instruments they have used so far will still work. It worked only when the Indian state provided a fair field for them to operate, he said.</p>.'Compromised PM cannot protect sons of Mother India': Rahul Gandhi slams Modi over seafarers' death.<p>“That field does not exist anymore. The BJP controls the institutions of the state. The BJP controls the legal system. The BJP controls the bureaucracy. The BJP controls the intelligence agencies. The BJP even controls the Election Commission,” he said, adding the BJP and RSS are tightening their grip on the Indian state. </p><p>He said many of his friends in Trinamool were convinced that they were sweeping the election but he kept telling them that “you are in dreamland”, as he had seen what happened in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Maharashtra “and yet many of you are still not convinced.</p><p> “Mamata-ji is not 100% sure, but she is about 90% sure that her election was stolen from her. Uddhav-ji is 40% sure that his election was stolen. My brother Tejashwi-ji is 40% sure. Listen – 100% the elections are being stolen. Please remove doubt from your minds,” he said.</p><p>They should also understand that it takes years and years to build a social media presence, it does not happen organically in a week, he said.</p><p>“I have 10 million YouTube followers but my account is fully suppressed. So if you are under the impression that social media is fair and that the Opposition is being supported by it, you are living in a different reality. The entire architecture — media, social media, the legal system, bureaucracy, intelligence agencies — is aligned to keep this government in power,” he added.</p>