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'100% elections are being stolen': Rahul Gandhi tells I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders not to fall for BJP’s propaganda

Rahul maintained that there is “confusion” in the bloc as parties like Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and RJD believe that the political instruments they have used so far will still work.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 13:10 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 13:10 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsDMKI.N.D.I.A

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