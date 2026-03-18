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1,000 Indians still in Iran, 23,000 students in Gulf could not appear in CBSE exams: MEA to Parl panel

The Congress leader said Class 10 and Class 12 students based in Gulf region have not been able to write their ongoing CBSE final examinations.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 16:22 IST
India NewsIranIndiansCBSEGulfMEA

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