105-yr-old Krishna Leela singer, India's first woman mahout among 34 'unsung & unique heroes' chosen for Padma Shri

New Delhi: A 105-year-old Krishna Leela singer, a 67-year-old India's first woman mahout, a 50-year-old preserving 650 traditional rice varieties and a 69-year-old burn victim-turned surgeon are among the 34 'unsung and unique heroes' who were chosen for the prestigious Padma Shri on the eve of Republic Day.

A number of tribals, traditional medicine and art practitioners as well as those from West Bengal, Kerala, Telangana and Bihar dominated the list of awardees.

Gopinath Swain, who hails from Odisha's Ganjam and a renowned Krishna Leela singer, is the oldest among the unsung heroes and is credited for his commitment to traditional techniques and improvisational methods creating a bridge between past and present. He sang and taught five ancient ragas -- Dakhinasri, Chinta, Desakhya, Todi Bhatiari, Bhatiari and Kumbha Kamodi.

India's first female elephant mahout, who overcame stereotypes to create a space for herself in a traditionally male-dominated field, Parbati Baruah was chosen for the award as she "stood out for her commitment towards mitigating human-elephant conflict with the help of application of scientific practices". She assisted three state governments to tackle and capture wild elephants. Inheriting the skill from her father, she started at the age of 14.