105-yr-old Krishna Leela singer, India's first woman mahout among 34 'unsung & unique heroes' chosen for Padma Shri

New Delhi: A 105-year-old Krishna Leela singer, a 67-year-old India's first woman mahout, a 50-year-old preserving 650 traditional rice varieties and a 69-year-old burn victim-turned surgeon are among the 34 'unsung and unique heroes' who were chosen for the prestigious Padma Shri on the eve of Republic Day.
A number of tribals, traditional medicine and art practitioners as well as those from West Bengal, Kerala, Telangana and Bihar dominated the list of awardees.
Gopinath Swain, who hails from Odisha's Ganjam and a renowned Krishna Leela singer, is the oldest among the unsung heroes and is credited for his commitment to traditional techniques and improvisational methods creating a bridge between past and present. He sang and taught five ancient ragas -- Dakhinasri, Chinta, Desakhya, Todi Bhatiari, Bhatiari and Kumbha Kamodi.
India's first female elephant mahout, who overcame stereotypes to create a space for herself in a traditionally male-dominated field, Parbati Baruah was chosen for the award as she "stood out for her commitment towards mitigating human-elephant conflict with the help of application of scientific practices". She assisted three state governments to tackle and capture wild elephants. Inheriting the skill from her father, she started at the age of 14.
Kasargod-based Sathyanarayana Beleri, a rice farmer who evolved into a guardian of paddy crop by preserving over 650 traditional rice varieties in Kerala, is credited for successfully introducing 'Rajakayame' rice, boosting production and conservation across Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He also developed the innovative 'Polybag Method’ and conserved not only indigenous rice varieties but also traditional seeds of arecanut, nutmeg and black pepper.
Jageshwar Yadav, a welfare worker from Chhattisgarh who dedicated his life for betterment of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) of marginalised Birhor and Korwa people is another winner, and Chami Murmu, described as a "tribal warrior", was also chosen for planting over 30 lakh plants and empowered 30,000 women through Self Help Groups.
Gurvinder Singh, who is paralysed waist-down, fights for rights of homeless, destitute and women in Haryana, finds his name in the list for providing free ambulance service to over 6,000 accident victims and pregnant women besides nurturing the dreams of 300 children by setting up a child care institute.
Bengal-based Dukhu Majhi, a tribal environmentalist who has planted over 5,000 banyan, mango and blackberry trees on barren land since 12 years, Andaman & Nicobar-based K Chellammal, who successfully developed a 10 acre organic farm are also in the list of Padma Shri winners.