106% rise in foreign tourist arrivals in India in 2023 for Jan-Jun period

Modi, in a recent Mann Ki Baat address, said the the recent jump in the number of tourists in Varanasi, reflects a "cultural reawakening".

Sources on Tuesday added that 7.16 crore people visited the temple in 2022 and 2.29 crore in 2023 (January-May), adding the number of visitors to the holy shrine has grown manifold since the construction of the corridor.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust's CEO, Sunil Verma, recently said that about 10 crore devotees have visited the temple since the inauguration of the corridor.