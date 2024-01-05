10th century Kannada inscription found in south Goa

Kadamba Shasthadeva conquered the city of Chandavara from the Shilaharas in 960 AD. Later on, he conquered the port of Gopakapattana (present day Goa). Perhaps in this battle, Gundayya, the son of Talara Nevayya, participated and won the port at the cost of his life. His father, on the heroic fight of his son, erected a memorial stone with the inscription on the temple premises of Mahadev in Cacoda, Murugeshi said in the release.