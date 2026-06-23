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11 India-bound ships transit Strait of Hormuz after US-Iran peace MoU

The Strait of Hormuz had been under close watch amid tensions between the US and Iran.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 12:58 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 12:58 IST
India NewsUSIranWest AsiaConflictOil TankerStrait of HormuzShippingpeace deal

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