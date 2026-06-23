11 India-bound ships transit Strait of Hormuz after US-Iran peace MoU

<p>New Delhi: Eleven India-bound ships have safely transited through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> finalised a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mou">Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)</a> aimed at ending the recent conflict in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/randhir-jaiswal">External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal</a> said on Tuesday that the vessels crossed the strategic waterway following the signing of the peace agreement, easing concerns over disruptions to maritime trade routes in the region.</p>.<p>The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy shipments and international commerce, had been under close watch amid tensions between the US and Iran.</p>.Opening of Strait of Hormuz welcome move: NSA Ajit Doval at BRICS conclave.<p>The development comes as the ceasefire framework and peace MoU have raised hopes of stability in the region, reducing risks to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shipping">commercial shipping and supply chains</a>.</p>.<p>India has been closely monitoring the situation given its dependence on the route for trade and energy imports.</p> <p><em><strong>(With PTI Inputs)</strong></em></p>