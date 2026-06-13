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11 Indian sailors convicted, ship fined $5.3 million for cocaine trafficking in Nigeria

The three principal officers were directed to pay $100,000 each, while the remaining crew members were ordered to pay $50,000 each.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 14:52 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 14:52 IST
India NewsWorld newsNigeriaCocainetraffickingIndian sailors

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