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111 districts highly vulnerable as 43% monsoon deficit threatens kharif sowing

Reservoir levels are currently higher than last year, though declining.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 15:35 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 15:35 IST
India NewsmonsooncropsKharifDelayed monsoon

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