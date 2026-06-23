111 districts highly vulnerable as 43% monsoon deficit threatens kharif sowing

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/centre">Centre</a> on Tuesday warned of a severe threat to kharif sowing as a 43% monsoon deficit driven by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/el-nino">El Niño</a> leaves 111 districts highly vulnerable to crop damage.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivraj-singh-chauhan">Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan</a>, who chaired a high-level review meeting, told media that weak monsoon conditions are likely to persist until July 2, leaving farmers with limited time to complete planting of summer crops.</p>.<p>"Overall, there is a 43 per cent deficit in monsoon rains. IMD forecasts that the weak monsoon is likely to continue till July 2. This could directly affect Kharif crops, particularly in rainfed regions where agriculture is heavily dependent on monsoon rains," Chouhan said.</p>.<p>As of June 22, kharif sowing has covered just 11.99 million hectares, marginally higher than the 11.79 million hectares recorded during the corresponding period last year.</p>.<p>While most crops are tracking ahead of last year, overall progress remains below normal, particularly in rainfed regions heavily dependent on monsoon rains.</p>.<p>The Agriculture Ministry has mapped 315 districts across 12 states — including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gujarat">Gujarat</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan">Rajasthan</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jharkhand">Jharkhand</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana">Telangana</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odisha">Odisha</a> — as likely to receive below-normal rainfall.</p>.<p>Of these, 111 districts, including 20 in Maharashtra, have been classified as “most vulnerable” due to irrigation cover of less than 25 per cent. Another 76 districts fall in the “medium vulnerable” category with 25-50 per cent irrigation, while 128 districts with better infrastructure are considered “least vulnerable.”</p>.<p>The Minister stressed that sowing should begin only after 75-100 mm of cumulative rainfall to ensure adequate soil moisture and prevent seed damage. “We will not let farm fields remain empty,” he asserted.</p>.After defection blow, Uddhav strategises with MLAs to corner Mahayuti govt in monsoon session.<p>Seed and fertiliser availability is adequate, he added. Reservoir levels are currently higher than last year, though declining. States have been asked to use water judiciously and desilt ponds, streams, and check dams under rural development programmes.</p>.<p>The Centre has urged wider enrolment in crop insurance and Kisan Credit Cards.</p>.<p>Chouhan emphasised that the government has prepared comprehensive state-wise contingency plans. States have been directed to promote pulses, oilseeds, coarse cereals, and short-duration, climate-resilient crop varieties that require less water. Farmers are being encouraged to adopt crop diversification, intercropping, and mixed farming to mitigate risks.</p>.<p>An El Niño Monitoring Cell and a Crop Weather Watch Group have been set up in New Delhi for real-time tracking. States have been instructed to establish control rooms and appoint nodal officers.<br></p>.<p>The 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras have been directed to intensify outreach through SMS, WhatsApp, and other channels. Chouhan appealed to farmers not to panic, assuring them that the government is fully prepared. </p>.<p>He said production estimates assume normal conditions but efforts are on to prevent any major decline. The situation, he noted, should be turned into an opportunity for greater water conservation and crop diversification.</p>