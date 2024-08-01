12 more airports ready to implement DigiYatra facility: Civil Aviation minister

New Delhi: Twelve more airports are ready to implement DigiYatra facility that will provide passengers seamless and contactless movement at various checkpoints through facial recognition system, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Thursday.

Currently, the DigiYatra facility is available at 15 airports of the country.

Naidu told the Lok Sabha that 12 more airports are ready to implement DigiYatra, while 11 airports are preparing to have the facility.