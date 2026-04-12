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12 more Indian fishermen arrested for alleged poaching by Sri Lankan Navy

On April 8, at least 10 Indian fishermen were arrested and their trawler confiscated by the Sri Lankan Navy
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 13:31 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 13:31 IST
India NewsSri Lankafishermen arrested

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