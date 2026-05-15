'12 years of betrayal': SKM slams Centre’s Kharif MSP, calls for nationwide protests

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samyukta-kisan-morcha">Samyukt Kisan Morcha</a> (SKM) on Thursday criticised the Centre’s minimum support price (MSP) announcement for Kharif crops of the 2026-27 season and called for nationwide protests, including burning copies of the MSP order in villages from May 27 to 31.</p><p>The farmers’ body accused the Modi government of continuing its “12 years of betrayal” by refusing to implement the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendation of fixing MSP at 50 per cent above the comprehensive cost of cultivation.</p><p>The SKM slammed the Union government for fixing MSPs on the basis of the A2+FL formula instead of the broader C2 cost formula, which includes imputed rent and interest on owned land and fixed capital assets.</p><p>The A2+FL+50 per cent formula, on which the MSP is fixed at present, includes costs incurred by the farmer and the value of the family labour, and adds 50 per cent of the cost to derive the MSP.</p>.Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Farmers to take out 40-day yatra for MSP law on February 7.<p>In comparison, the farmers' outfit has been demanding the C2+50 per cent formula recommended by the National Commission of Farmers, chaired by M S Swaminathan.</p><p>In the formula, C2 means comprehensive cost, which is A2+FL cost, and adds the imputed rental value of owned land, interest on fixed capital, rent paid for leased-in land, and adds 50 per cent of the achieved value to determine the MSP.</p><p>Calling the MSP announcement "anti-farmer", the farmers' body said the rates announced by the Centre were significantly lower than what farmers would get under the Swaminathan formula.</p><p>Highlighting the gap, the outfit said that for paddy, the government-fixed MSP is Rs 2,441 per quintal, while the C2+50 per cent price should be Rs 3,243 per quintal - resulting in a loss of Rs 802 per quintal to farmers.</p><p>The SKM claimed that farmers growing 20 major crops would suffer a collective loss of nearly Rs 3 lakh crore this season due to the lower MSP and inadequate procurement. It further alleged that the absence of effective procurement would allow big traders and intermediaries to exploit farmers.</p>