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'12 years of betrayal': SKM slams Centre’s Kharif MSP, calls for nationwide protests

Calling the MSP announcement "anti-farmer", the farmers' body said the rates announced by the Centre were significantly lower than what farmers would get under the Swaminathan formula.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 15:43 IST
India NewsProtestsMSPSKMKharif

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