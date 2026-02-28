<p>New Delhi: To facilitate smooth, safe and comfortable travel for passengers, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-railways">Indian Railways</a> has said to operate 1,244 Holi Special train trips across various zones till March 18 this year.</p><p>These special services will connect major cities, state capitals and important regional centres across the country, ensuring confirmed accommodation and reducing congestion on regular trains. The number of trains may increase up to 1,500 if more demand is observed, the railways said in a statement.</p><p>"Indian Railways has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate smooth, safe and comfortable travel for passengers during the upcoming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/holi">Holi</a> festival," the ministry said in a statement.</p>.Holi special trains from Bengaluru to Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.<p>Officials said the key long-distance connections include Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur to destinations such as Danapur, Gorakhpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Samastipur and Barauni; Visakhapatnam, Puri and Bhubaneswar to Shalimar, Patna, and Dhanbad; and major Bihar and Jharkhand hubs.</p><p>"From the South, special services will connect MGR Chennai Central, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram North, Coimbatore, Secunderabad, Tirupati and SMVT Bengaluru with Patna, Barauni, Muzaffarpur, Santragachi, Ajmer, Jaipur and other northern and eastern centres," the statement said.</p>