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14 India-bound ships trying to cross Strait of Hormuz stopped by Iran; 1 hit by bullets, 1 crosses: Sources

Out of the 14 India-bound vessels, seven are carrying the Indian flag, four have the Liberia flag, two are of the Marshall Islands and one of Vietnam.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 15:41 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 15:41 IST
India NewsIranWest AsiaStrait of HormuzShips

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