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14 million followers and counting: Cockroach Janta Party beats BJP, Congress on Instagram

The newly-formed party reached the milestone around the same time as its X account got withheld in India.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 10:06 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian Politics

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