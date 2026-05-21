14 million followers and counting: Cockroach Janta Party beats BJP, Congress on Instagram

<p>India's latest viral sensation Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has crossed 14 million followers on Instagram, surpassing the followers of major political parties of the country, including the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. </p><p>BJP and Congress have 8.8 million and 13.3 million followers on Instagram respectively. </p><p>The newly-formed party reached the milestone around the same time as its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/newly-formed-cockroach-janata-partys-x-account-gets-blocked-in-india-as-expected-4010997">X account got withheld in India. </a></p><p>CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke in a post on X, wrote, "As expected Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India." CJP's X handle had 200k followers before it was withheld. </p>.<p>The party which was formed on May 16, as a satirical response to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant's remark likening unemployed youth to "cockroaches", has registered over six lakh followers in five days. </p>.'Voice of the unemployed': Who's behind the 'Cockroach Janata Party' with 1 lakh members in 3 days .<p>Abhijeet also claimed that attempts are being made to hack the party's Instagram handle and his personal account as well. </p><p>The party has garnered support of big politicians like TMC's Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad. </p>.<p>The party says that it firmly believes in the Constitution of India and will always work towards protecting its values.</p><p>It also has a five-point manifesto that proposes that if the CJP comes in power, "no Chief Justice shall be granted a Rajya Sabha seat as a post-retirement reward."</p><p>Other resolutions include 50 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament, barring MP's and MLAs from contesting elections for 20 years in case of defection, arresting the chief election commissioner (CEC) under UAPA in case of "legit vote deletion" and cancelling licenses of all media houses owned by Ambani and Adani. </p>