<p>New Delhi: Over 1.48 lakh institutions are registered on the government's portal for sexual harassment complaints. With more than 60,000 Internal Committees functioning actively, union women and child development minister Annapurna Devi on Saturday held a conference to highlight the usage of the internal complaints committee.</p><p>In the conference to highlight the SHe-box initiative of the government, launched in 2024, the minister said that with the female labour force participation rising from 23% to 42% in the past six years, the government is making efforts to reach out to women in the informal sector. At the conference, Devi also launched the SHe-Box logo and the PoSH Voluntary Compliance Checklist for organisations. </p><p>She announced the integration of SHe-Box with the Mission Shakti App and the Karmayogi Bharat PoSH Training Link on the SHe-Box portal. She also administered the National Workplace Safety Pledge. </p><p>The conference saw the participation of 1,500 participants from over 160 organisations across the government and private sectors; additionally more than 40,000 people joined virtually through a live webcast, ensuring wider outreach.</p><p>WCD secretary Anil Malik highlighted the scale of institutional progress made through SHe-Box, stating that with over 1.5 lakh workplaces onboarded and Local Committees active in every district, a nationwide safety architecture has been established.</p><p>The conference also saw the screening of a thematic film titled "Safe Workplaces as Drivers of Viksit Bharat through Equality and Economic Participation of Women." A nationwide PoSH training video was also screened. Ministry of Labour & Employment, shared insights on the role of the new Labour Codes in promoting safe workplaces. </p><p>A panel discussion on "Strengthening Compliance and Creating Safe Workplace Culture" with senior representatives from the WCD Ministry, Parliament, the Supreme Court of India, UN Women, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), World Bank also took place. </p>