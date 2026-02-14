Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

1.48 lakh institutions registered on sexual harassment portal SHe-Box

The conference also saw the screening of a thematic film titled “Safe Workplaces as Drivers of Viksit Bharat through Equality and Economic Participation of Women.”
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 17:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 February 2026, 17:02 IST
India NewsSexual HarassmentAnnapurna Devi

Follow us on :

Follow Us