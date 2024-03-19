15 corporate figures who bought electoral bonds: Report

The Election Commission of India (ECI) recently revealed that 333 individuals purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 358.91 crore in the time period of April 2019 and January 2024. Among them, 15 corporate figures bought bonds worth Rs 158.65 crore, which means 44.2 per cent of the overall amount, as reported by The Indian Express.

Here we take a look at the 15 major corporate figures.