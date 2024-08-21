151 lawmakers face cases of crime against women, BJP MPs/MLAs top list: Report

New Delhi: At a time the country is outraged over the rape and murder of a young doctor in Kolkata, an analysis has shown that 151 sitting MPs and MLAs have cases related to crime against women with the BJP accounting for one-third of such lawmakers.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) report, which analysed the election affidavits of 4,693 out of 4,809 lawmakers -- 755 out of 775 MPs and 4,033 out of 4,693 MLAS -- also showed that 16, including two MPs, of them were facing rape charges.

The cases of crime against women included assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, rape, cruelty, buying minor for purposes of prostitution and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

Of the 151 lawmakers facing crime against women charges, 16 are MPs while the rest 135 are MLAs.

The report showed that the BJP has the highest number of sitting MPs and MLAs with crime against women charges at 54 followed by Congress (23) and TDP (17). AAP has 13 such lawmakers while Trinamool Congress has ten.