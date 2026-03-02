1.6 crore pilgrims went for Umrah in Ramzan in 2025

<p>Mumbai: Umrah is a voluntary Islamic pilgrimage performed in Mecca, where pilgrims enter a sacred state (ihram), perform tawaf by circling the Kaaba, and complete sa’i between Safa and Marwah (a mandatory ritual of walking seven times between the hills) within Masjid al-Haram.</p><p>It is a deeply spiritual act of devotion, repentance, and renewal.</p><p>Performing Umrah during the month of Ramzan holds special significance in Islam. It is believed to carry a reward comparable in virtue to Hajj—though it does not replace the obligation of Haj. Many Muslims choose this time for increased blessings, as the atmosphere of worship, fasting, prayer, and reflection makes the experience especially profound and spiritually uplifting.</p><p>Against the backdrop of the escalating conflict involving <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/irans-resilience-meets-trumps-miscalculations-3917247">Iran</a> and the United States–Israel alliance affecting West Asian airspace, DH’s Mrityunjay Bose spoke to Imran Alvi, General Secretary of the All India Haj Umrah Tour Organisers’ Association. </p><p>“We have urged the government to look at the best options and solutions,” Alvi said.</p><p>Following are excerpts from the interview:</p><p><strong>How many people perform Umrah during Ramzan?</strong></p><p>If we look at the figures, in 2025 around 16 million (1.6 crore) people from across the world performed Umrah during the holy month of Ramzan, which lasts about 29 or 30 days. In 2026, in India, it began on 19 February and will end on 19 March, culminating in Eid al-Fitr.</p><p><strong>What are the expected numbers from India now, given the changed situation due to the US-Israel strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliation?</strong></p><p>We have to understand this in detail. For Haj there is a quota and registration system. As far as Umrah is concerned, people can perform it at any time and there is no formal registration system. However, many prefer to go during Ramzan because of its significance.</p><p><strong>How do people generally travel?</strong></p><p>People undertake tours individually, for six or 10 days. However, when they travel in groups with Haj/Umrah tour operators, they usually go for 15 days or one month. Those facing problems are mainly those who went for the first 15 days and are now due to return. Those who went for 30 days are not facing major problems at this stage. Generally, people prefer to perform Umrah in the first 15 days or the last 20 days.</p>.West Asia conflict: Airspace closure leaves Umrah pilgrims from India stranded.<p><strong>What are the tour packages like?</strong></p><p>The tour packages involve visits to Saudi Arabia. The places include Mecca (Makkah al-Mukarramah), the holiest city in Islam, and Medina (al-Madinah al-Munawwarah), the second holiest city. The visit usually starts from Mecca.</p><p>There are reports that people are facing problems of food and accommodation.</p><p>These are pilgrims from the first batch who are now preparing to return. Food is not much of an issue. The main concern is accommodation. Hotels are generally fully booked, with one batch checking out as another arrives. On that count, there are indeed problems. People across the world are facing problems. </p><p><strong>What have you told the government?</strong></p><p>We have urged the government to look at the best options and solutions. We understand the difficulties and are trying our best at our end. We are formally sending a letter to the government.</p>