17 Indian fishermen repatriated to India

Colombo: Seventeen Indian fishermen, arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters, were repatriated to their homes in India on Wednesday, the Indian mission said on Wednesday.

The development comes close on the heels of 21 Indian fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy and were repatriated to Chennai from Colombo on August 2.

On Wednesday, the Indian Mission in Sri Lanka posted on X along with the photo of all fishermen: “On their way home! 17 Indian fishermen have been successfully repatriated from Sri Lanka.”