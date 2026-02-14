Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'18% tariff vs 0%': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over India-US trade deal, says cotton farmers, textile sector will be affected

He also claimed that Bangladesh could possibly reduce or halt cotton import from India, further harming the farmers.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 06:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 February 2026, 06:46 IST
India NewsUnited StatesRahul GandhiIndia PoliticsTrade deal

Follow us on :

Follow Us