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1,87,702 cases of crimes against children recorded in 2024: NCRB data

This marks an increase of 5.8 per cent from 1,77,335 cases reported in 2023.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 12:25 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 12:25 IST
India NewsCrimeNRCB

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