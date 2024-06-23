Home
Parliament Live: First session of 18th Lok Sabha set to begin today, all eyes on NDA allies as Oppn sharpens knives to target Modi govt

Hello dear readers! After results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared on June 4, today we shall witness the first session of the Lower House of the Parliament. In this special session, PM Modi as well as his Cabinet members from the LS will be taking oaths from 11 am onwards. Follow DH for all the latest updates from the first Lok Sabha session!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 22:30 IST
Highlights

How will the proceedings begin today?

1. The proceedings will begin with members observing a moment of silence on the occasion of the first sitting of the 18th Lok Sabha.

2. This will be followed by Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh placing on the table of the House the list of the members elected to the lower house.

3. Mahtab will then call upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Leader of the Lok Sabha, to take oath as member of the House.

4. The pro-tem speaker will then administer oath to the panel of chairpersons appointed by the President to assist him in carrying out the proceedings of the House till the election of the Speaker on June 26.

5. After the panel of chairpersons, the pro-tem speaker will administer the oath/affirmation as Lok Sabha members to the Council of Ministers. The members from states, in alphabetical order, will take oath or make affirmation over the next two days.

-PTI

President Murmu to administer oath to pro tem Speaker today

On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha Bhartruhari Mahtab at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

-PTI

18th Lok Sabha session: All eyes on major NDA allies as Oppn sharpens knives to target Modi govt

The 18th Lok Sabha will meet for the first time on Monday with newly-elected MPs taking oath as a resurgent Opposition is sharpening its knives to corner the Narendra Modi government with diminished numbers in Parliament.

Published 23 June 2024, 22:30 IST
