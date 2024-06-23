Parliament Live: First session of 18th Lok Sabha set to begin today, all eyes on NDA allies as Oppn sharpens knives to target Modi govt

1. The proceedings will begin with members observing a moment of silence on the occasion of the first sitting of the 18th Lok Sabha.

2. This will be followed by Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh placing on the table of the House the list of the members elected to the lower house.

3. Mahtab will then call upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Leader of the Lok Sabha, to take oath as member of the House.

4. The pro-tem speaker will then administer oath to the panel of chairpersons appointed by the President to assist him in carrying out the proceedings of the House till the election of the Speaker on June 26.

5. After the panel of chairpersons, the pro-tem speaker will administer the oath/affirmation as Lok Sabha members to the Council of Ministers. The members from states, in alphabetical order, will take oath or make affirmation over the next two days.

