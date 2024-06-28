18th Lok Sabha likely to have Deputy Speaker as deliberations on within NDA

New Delhi: The 18th Lok Sabha is likely to have a Deputy Speaker after the post remained vacant in the last term, government sources have indicated.

According to sources, it is likely that the position is given to a NDA partner, most likely Telugu Desam Party.

While as per tradition, the position is accorded to the single-largest Opposition party, the position remained vacant in the 17th Lok Sabha.

In the 16th Lok Sabha, the BJP gave it to its ally AIADMK and party MP Thambi Durai was in the position.