18th Lok Sabha session: All eyes on major NDA allies as Oppn sharpens knives to target Modi govt

New Delhi: The 18th Lok Sabha will meet for the first time on Monday with newly-elected MPs taking oath as a resurgent Opposition is sharpening its knives to corner the Narendra Modi government with diminished numbers in Parliament.

On its part, the government does not want to show any weakness owing to coalition leader BJP declining to 240 MPs, which is 32 below the majority mark, while all eyes will be on major NDA allies -- TDP and JD(U). Words and actions of these parties’ leaders will be under microscopic lens to spot deviations.

The session, which will end on July 3 with Prime Minister Modi responding to the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, is all set to see sparks flying with the government facing trouble over NEET and UGC-NET issues.