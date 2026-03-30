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19 vessels with energy cargo for India stranded in Strait of Hormuz

These include 3 vessels with LPG, four crude oil tankers and three liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 15:40 IST
India NewsLPGWest AsiaPNG

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