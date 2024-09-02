1983 World Cup winner and TMC MP Kirti Azad's wife passes away

Kirti Azad, who was part of India's 1983 World Cup winning squad, lost his wife Poonam today.

"My wife, Poonam no more. Left for her heavenly aboard at 12:40 PM. Thank you all for your good wishes," he said on a post shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Reacting to the news, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said "My condolences to you and May Almighty give you patience & strength on your wife’s demise."

Azad is also the TMC MP from Bardhaman-Durgapur. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also reacted to the news of her death, saying "Saddened to know that Poonam Jha Azad, wife of our MP & World Cup-winner cricketer Kirti Azad, has breathed her last. I have known Poonam for a long time. I also knew that she was critically ill for the last few years. Kirti & other family members tried their best & were always beside her in her last fight. My sincere condolences to Kirti & other family members. May her soul rest in peace."