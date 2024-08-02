1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to pass order on charges in case against Jagdish Tytler on August 16

New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to pass on August 16 its order on whether to frame charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the alleged killing of three persons in front of Pul Bangash gurudwara here during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The order, which was scheduled for Friday, was adjourned since special CBI judge Rakesh Siyal was on leave.

The judge had reserved the order after hearing arguments from the CBI as well as the defence.