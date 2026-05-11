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1998 Pokhran nuclear tests reflected India's scientific excellence: PM Modi on National Technology Day

Modi said the landmark moment in 1998 reflected India's scientific excellence and unwavering commitment.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 04:51 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 04:51 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiNuclear TestPokhranNational Technology Day

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