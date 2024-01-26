1st Republic Day celebrations were held at a stadium; Delhi turned into 'fairlyland' on Jan 26, 1950 night

The over 100-year-old journal had said, "The president drove out of the Government House (now Rashtrapati Bhavan) in state exactly at 2:30 pm in a 35-year-old coach specially renovated for the occasion bearing the new emblem of Asoka's capital and drawn by six sturdy Australian horses, at a slow trot, escorted by the president's bodyguard."

And, as the procession made its way through the Irwin Amphitheatre, chants of 'jai' echoed through the streets with cheers of people perched on trees and building roofs and every possible vantage point. The people's president, as he would come to be known later in his office, responded to the joyous greetings of the gathered masses with warmth and folded hands.