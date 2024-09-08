Mpox in India? First suspected case reported as man returns from foreign country

A young male patient, who recently travelled from a foreign country and is currently experiencing Mpox (monkeypox) transmission, has been identified as a suspect case of Mpox, the Union Health Ministry said, as per the Press Information Bureau.

The patient has been isolated at a designated hospital and is currently stable, it said, adding that there is no cause for concern.

Samples have been collected from the man and are being tested to confirm the presence of mpox.