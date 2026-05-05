<p>New York: Indian journalists Anand RK and Suparna Sharma have won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for their work highlighting digital surveillance and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cyber-fraud">cyber fraud</a>.</p>.<p>Anand and Sharma won the award, announced on Monday, in the Illustrated Reporting and Commentary category. They share the award with Natalie Obiko Pearson of <em>Bloomberg</em>.</p>.Behind fake calls and fear: How cyber fraudsters robbed Delhi of Rs 1,250 crore in one year.<p>According to The Pulitzer Prizes website, the award-winning work titled “trAPPed”, produced for <em>Bloomberg</em>, narrates the "riveting account" of a neurologist in India who was held under a “digital arrest” through her phone, using a blend of "visuals and words" to underscore the "growing global challenges of surveillance and digital scams".</p>.<p>The Pulitzer Prizes, administered by Columbia University, are regarded as among the highest honours in journalism, literature and music composition, recognising excellence in reporting and storytelling. PTI SCY SCY</p>