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2 Indian journalists win Pulitzer Prize for highlighting cyber fraud

Anand and Sharma won the award, announced on Monday, in the Illustrated Reporting and Commentary category.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 07:44 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 07:44 IST
India NewsCyber fraudTrendingPulitzer Prize

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