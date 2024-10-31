2 Indian nationals killed in tipper accident in Nepal

<p>Kathmandu: Two Indian nationals were killed and as many others sustained injuries after a tipper they were travelling on met with an accident in Nepal's Sankhuwasabha district, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place at Fyaksinda Dobhan area of Makalu rural municipality on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as tipper driver Shailendra Pratap Singh (57) and his associate Saruk Mohamad (29). Both were employed as labourers in a hydropower project in Nepal. The tipper with Indian number plate was also damaged in the accident.</p>.Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets at border points along LAC on Diwali.<p>Two others labourers travelling on the tipper, who were injured in the incident are also Indian nationals, police said. They are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Shankhuwasabha. </p>