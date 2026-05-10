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2 Indian vultures released in Maharashtra's Melghat Tiger Reserve fly over 1,000 km

Fifteen vultures were released in the MTR in January 2026 under the overall supervision of Dr Kishor Rithe, Director of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS).
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 08:01 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 08:01 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMadhya PradeshBhopalwildlifevultures

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