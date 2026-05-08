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2 Indians aboard cruise ship with hantavirus cases evacuated to Netherlands

The ship with around 150 individuals, including two Indian crew members, anchored in the Canary Islands, the Indian mission said in a statement posted on social media.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 18:30 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 18:30 IST
India NewsVirusNetherlands

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