Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

2 sisters commit suicide following argument between parents in UP's Pilibhit

According to police, their parents often used to fight over family issues. They had one such fight on Sunday as well. Their daughters were tired of this and thus, took the extreme step, police said.
Last Updated 04 September 2023, 02:11 IST

Follow Us

Two sisters allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison following an argument between their parents in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the Puranpur police station area.

Circle Officer of the area Alok Singh said, 'Kashish (20) and her sister Munni (18), daughters of local corporator Asim Raza, consumed poison on Sunday evening. They were taken to the district hospital where they succumbed during treatment.'

According to police, their parents often used to fight over family issues. They had one such fight on Sunday as well. Their daughters were tired of this and thus, took the extreme step, police said.

The family members initially did not allow police to take any action in the matter. However, additional police force was deployed in the area and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, the CO said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 September 2023, 02:11 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshSuicideTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT