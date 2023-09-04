2 sisters commit suicide following argument between parents in UP's Pilibhit

Circle Officer of the area Alok Singh said, 'Kashish (20) and her sister Munni (18), daughters of local corporator Asim Raza, consumed poison on Sunday evening. They were taken to the district hospital where they succumbed during treatment.'

According to police, their parents often used to fight over family issues. They had one such fight on Sunday as well. Their daughters were tired of this and thus, took the extreme step, police said.