2001 Parliament Attack: Politicians pay tributes to fallen jawans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to the 14 security persons who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on the Parliament on December 13, 2001.
Credit: X/@narendramodi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is seen paying floral tribute to the 2001 Parliament attack martyrs.
Credit: PTI
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to martyrs who lost their lives in 2001 Parliament attack to mark its 22nd anniversary, at the Parliament House in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid his tributes to the martyrs who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack during the ceremony.
Credit: PTI
BJP National President J P Nadda pays floral tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, during a tribute ceremony at the Samvidhan Sadan.
Credit: PTI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays floral tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack.
Credit: PTI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays floral tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack during a tribute ceremony at the Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI