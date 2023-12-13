JOIN US
Homeindia

2001 Parliament Attack: Politicians pay tributes to fallen jawans

On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack, politicians paid their tributes to the fallen jawans while fighting terrorists who attacked on this day in 2001.
Last Updated 13 December 2023, 07:05 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to the 14 security persons who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on the Parliament on December 13, 2001.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to the 14 security persons who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on the Parliament on December 13, 2001.

Credit: X/@narendramodi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is seen paying floral tribute to the 2001 Parliament attack martyrs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is seen paying floral tribute to the 2001 Parliament attack martyrs.

Credit: PTI

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to martyrs who lost their lives in 2001 Parliament attack to mark its 22nd anniversary, at the Parliament House in New Delhi.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to martyrs who lost their lives in 2001 Parliament attack to mark its 22nd anniversary, at the Parliament House in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid his tributes to the martyrs who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack during the ceremony.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid his tributes to the martyrs who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack during the ceremony.

Credit: PTI

BJP National President J P Nadda pays floral tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, during a tribute ceremony at the Samvidhan Sadan.

BJP National President J P Nadda pays floral tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, during a tribute ceremony at the Samvidhan Sadan.

Credit: PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays floral tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays floral tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack.

Credit: PTI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays floral tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack during a tribute ceremony at the Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays floral tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack during a tribute ceremony at the Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

(Published 13 December 2023, 07:05 IST)
