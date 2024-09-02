2015 Cash-for-Vote scam: SC notice to Telangana CM on remarks made against top court

In an application, the petitioners contended that if Reddy has audacity to comment on the orders passed by this court (in case against Kavitha) which is the apex court of the country, then influencing police officers/eye witness during the cross examination is "not a big deal but a cake walk for him".

"When somebody holds such a high office, some restraint is expected," the bench said on Reddy's remarks as senior advocate C A Sundaram appearing for the petitioners referred to some of the statements of the Chief Minister.

The bench also asked senior advocate Sidharth Luthra appearing for Reddy, as why courts and lawyers have been dragged by him in his statements.

"When somebody holds such a high office, some restraint is expected. People at the highest constitutional post must remain careful," the bench said.

"Judges will come and go...God forbid if his liberty is in jeopardy only this institution will protect (him)," the court observed.

The apex court had on last date of hearing rebuked Reddy for his statement on bail granted to BRS leader K Kavitha in liquor policy scam case.

In his submission, Sundaram, for the petitioners, said that Reddy is the Home Minister in charge of ACB, which has to report to him. He is in charge of the prosecution, eye witnesses are yet to be examined, the counsel said.

"We are sensitive to all this," the bench said, fixing the matter for consideration after two weeks.

The petitioners claimed Reddy had also threatened the police officers in the past with filthy and abusive language publicly in front of media and in public gatherings.

On August 30, Reddy "unconditionally" expressed regret for the statements, related to bail granted to BRS leader K Kavitha which triggered a severe rebuke by the Supreme Court, while hearing a plea for shifting trial in 2015 cash-for-vote scam outside the state.

On May 31, 2015, Revanth Reddy, then with the Telugu Desam Party, was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) while allegedly paying Rs 50 lakh bribe to Elvis Stephenson, a nominated MLA, for supporting TDP nominee Vem Narendar Reddy in the legislative council elections.

Apart from Revanth Reddy, the ACB had arrested some others. All of them were later granted bail.

The instant matter before the court was filed by BRS MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy and three others, seeking transfer of trial saying the Telangana CM has been publicly making statements on the case.