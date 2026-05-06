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2024 Haldwani riots case: SC cancels bail of accused, asks them to surrender

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the order on a special leave petition filed by the State of Uttarakhand.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 15:38 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 15:38 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

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