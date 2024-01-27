2036 Olympics: Will India’s dream come true?

“It is the dream of 140 crore Indians”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, addressing the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Mumbai on October 14 last year. He made official what was till then just a buzz in the sporting circle – that India would bid for the right to host the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

The road for the ‘dream’ to turn into a ‘reality’ is long and full of hurdles. But the Centre and the state government of Gujarat, along with the private developers, have already set in motion several projects to build world-class sports infrastructures in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar and to prepare the twin cities to host the greatest sporting extravaganza of the world in 2036.

In the recently concluded “Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit”, the state’s BJP government led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel put up an exhibition detailing the master plan for building state-of-the-art facilities at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Ahmedabad at the cost of Rs 6000 crore. The display projecting Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar as the potential hosts of the 2036 Olympics was up for delegates from over 30 countries to see. The Reliance and Adani Group led the corporates in pledging support to the government.