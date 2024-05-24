21 international bodies write to CJI Chandrachud for speedy resolution of Adani coal imports case in SC

New Delhi: At least 21 international organisations have written to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and requested the Supreme Court to speedily resolve the pending case filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, investigating Adani Group firms for alleged overvaluation of Indonesian coal imports.

The letter comes after a report by the London-based Financial Times, citing documents from George Soros-backed Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), alluded to a 'fraud' by the Adani Group by selling low-grade coal as high-value fuel in 2013.

Contending that they stand firmly against the continued use of fossil fuels, the organisations said the Financial Times report provided fresh and detailed evidence of the passing off of 'low-quality coal as far more expensive cleaner fuel' by the Adani Group in transactions with Tamil Nadu's Tangedco.