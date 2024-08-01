22 MPs elected unopposed to PAC; KC Venugopal likely to head crucial Parliamentary panel

New Delhi: Twenty two MPs – 15 from Lok Sabha and seven from Rajya Sabha – were on Thursday elected unopposed to the ‘Public Accounts Committee’ (PAC) with senior Congress leader KC Venugopal likely to head the crucial Parliamentary panel.

The chairmanship of the multi-party panel is given conventionally to the main Opposition party and Congress sources said Venugopal, also party’s General Secretary (Organisation), will be named the chairperson of the panel.

Of the 15 Lok Sabha MPs elected unopposed, seven are from BJP, three from Congress and one each from Trinamool Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Jana Sena and TDP.