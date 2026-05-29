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22-year-old Indian student from Gujarat stabbed to death in Canada; family says Canadian authorities not cooperating

Vidhi was living in Canada for the last four years, pursuing higher studies.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 06:37 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 06:37 IST
India NewsCanadaStabbing

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