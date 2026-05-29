22-year-old Indian student from Gujarat stabbed to death in Canada; family says Canadian authorities not cooperating

<p>A 22-year-old Indian student was allegedly stabbed to death in Canada's Niagara region near the US border. </p><p>The woman, identified as Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Megha, was a native of Borsad town of Anand district in Gujarat. </p><p>According to media reports, the incident took place on May 15 while Vidhi's family was informed about it only on Wednesday, 12 days after her death. </p><p>Vidhi was living in Canada for the last four years, pursuing higher studies. Along with studies, she was also doing a part-time job and was reportedly planning to apply for permanent residency in Canada. </p><p>"My daughter had gone there to study business management, and her 3-year course has been completed. She went on to pursue a PSW (Personal Support Worker) Honours course. My brother-in-law lives there, and her mother and father are also currently there," Vidhi's father Kalpeshbhai Medha told media. </p>.Netanyahu directs Israeli forces to expand Gaza control to 70%.<p>Vidhi last spoke to her father on May 14. She left her residence on May 15 after which she went missing. A few days later, her body was discovered in the Niagara region. The Canadian authorities have confirmed that she was killed in a knife attack. </p>.<p>The motive behind the attack is not yet known but Vidhi's father has claimed that a drug dealer came to collect money from her, which she refused. </p><p>"A drug dealer came to collect money. She fought with him and refused to pay. He attacked her with a knife," he told news agency <em>IANS</em>. </p><p>Canadian police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation.</p><p>"I received information from the police station yesterday. I sent an email to my relatives who are over there, and they initiated the necessary proceedings from that end," Vidhi's father said. </p><p>He has also urged the government to bring back Vidhi's body as soon as possible. "My request to the government is that we must perform my daughter's final rites right here in India," he said. </p><p>Vidhi's aunt Snehal has alleged that the authorities in Canada are not cooperating. "It has been almost 15 days now, we have not been able to have a look at her body...My brother is there and is in touch with everyone but he is getting to know of things only through email. Nobody is cooperating there. I also urge the EAM to take quick action and hand over our Vidhi to us," she said. </p>