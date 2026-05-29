22-year-old Indian student from Gujarat stabbed to death in Canada; family says Canadian authorities not cooperating

#WATCH | Borsad, Gujarat: Vidhi Megha, a 22-year-old Indian student from Borsad, Gujarat, was stabbed to death in Canada's Niagara region on May 15.



Speaking about the incident, her father, Kalpeshbhai Medha, says, "...I received information from the police station yesterday. I… pic.twitter.com/PsP3XGGXGy