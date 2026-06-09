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24 Indian crew rescued after missile attack on merchant vessel off Oman coast: ICG

The crew members belong to the Palau-flagged merchant tanker named "MT Marivex" have been rescued in coordination with the Omani authorities.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 06:12 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 06:12 IST
India NewsMissileOmanIndian Coast Guardmerchant vessel

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