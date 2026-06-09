24 Indian crew rescued after missile attack on merchant vessel off Oman coast: ICG

<p>The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-coast-guard"> Indian Coast Guard (ICG) </a>said on Tuesday that twenty-four Indians were rescued after a merchant vessel came under "missile attack" off the coast of Oman.</p><p>The crew members belong to the Palau-flagged merchant tanker named "MT Marivex" have been rescued in coordination with the Omani authorities.</p><p>According to the official statement, on June 8, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai, of the ICG received information about a missile attack on the tanker MT Marivex, while the vessel was anchored off Masirah, Oman. The information was relayed to MRCC by a relative of one of the crew members onboard, the ICG said.</p>.Pakistan prevents cargo ship from sailing out after it collides with another vessel outside Karachi port.<p>The vessel had a crew of 24 personnel, all Indian nationals.</p><p>Upon realizing the intensity of the situation, the MRCC immediately communicated with the Oman Maritime Search and Rescue Centre to ensure the successful rescue of the Indian seafarers following the missile attack, the statement said.</p><p>"Recognising the gravity of the situation and the immediate threat to the safety of the crew, MRCC Mumbai promptly established communication with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oman">Oman</a> Maritime Search and Rescue Centre (OMSC), and requested OMSC to assume the duties of Search Mission Coordinator (SMC) and render urgent assistance to the vessel and its crew," the Indian Coast Guard said.</p><p>Acting swiftly, OMSC initiated and coordinated the rescue operation by diverting a nearby vessel and deploying two rescue helicopters to the incident area, the ICG added.</p><p>Later on the same day, OMSC confirmed that all the crew members had been safely rescued and the vessel is presently anchored off Masirah, Oman, it said.</p>