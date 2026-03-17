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'24 speed post': India Post to launch 'next day delivery' in these cities from March 17; check details

The 24 Speed Post introduces next day guaranteed delivery for consignments that are urgent and time-sensitive.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 06:18 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 06:18 IST
India NewsIndia PostTrendingDepartment of PostsPostal service

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