<p>The Department of Posts has announced the launch of a new premium express delivery service, '24 Speed Post,' promising next day delivery in six cities from March 17. </p><p>The new service will be inaugurated by Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister of Communications, and Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications at Rangbhawan Auditorium, Akashwani Bhawan, in New Delhi.</p><p>The '24 Speed Post' will introduce next day guaranteed delivery for consignments that are urgent and time-sensitive. Additionally, 24 and 48 Speed Post services will be provided to assure D+1 and D+2 delivery timelines. It is enabled through dedicated processing windows and priority air transmission.</p>.India Post revenue rises to Rs 10,155 crore in first 3 quarters of FY26 .<p>The service, in the first phase of the launch, will be available across the metro cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai. It is expected to strengthen India Post's potential in express delivery with additional features to assist the customer. </p><p>The features include SMS alerts for end-to-end tracking, free pickup for bulk bookings, OTP-based delivery, API integration and centralized billing, BNPL facility for business customers, and a money-back guarantee in cases of delay.</p><p>With the updates in features, India Post aims to increase transparency from the consignment's pick up to its delivery, by integrating features like OTP authentication and timely alerts. </p><p>The notification came through the ‘Post Office (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026’ by the Ministry of Communications, Department of Posts.</p><p>The service is applicable to weight and size conditions of the consignment, keeping in mind contents allowed within the parcel. </p>