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250 Indian Jews from north-east region reach Israel; 1,200 more to reach by 2026 end

About 4,000 community members have reportedly immigrated to Israel over the past three decades with approximately 6,000 more waiting.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 15:24 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 15:24 IST
India NewsWorld newsIsraelJewsNorth-east India

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