'250 ⁠million people pulled out of poverty': Russia praises PM Modi on completing record tenure

<p>Russia on Wednesday applauded PM Modi for becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister. Modi broke the record of Jawaharlal Nehru as he crossed the milestone of 4,398 days of being in power set by Nehru.</p><p>Kremlin also praised Modi saying that 250 million people were taken out of poverty during the tenure of the current PM.</p>.‘Nehru is Nehru’: Sharad Pawar says PM Modi cannot be compared to first PM.<p>"During the rule of Modi, 250 million people have been pulled out of poverty. This is a very important indicator for India," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. </p><p>"It is a country that has become one of the world's leading economic powers with the fastest rates of economic growth and development. And, most importantly for us, a country with which we have partnership relations," Peskov said.</p><p>Peskov further said that ties between India and Russia have developed, and expressed hope that it will continue to grow under the leadership of Modi.</p>.'Nothing short of transformational': US Senators, business leaders greet Modi on India's longest-serving elected PM milestone.<p>Modi first assumed office on May 26, 2014, following the BJP's massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections that year. He returned to power with a bigger mandate in 2019. He was sworn in for a third successive term on June 9, 2024, even as the BJP's numbers in the Lok Sabha declined.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution backing Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' and praising his leadership on national security, inclusive growth and social justice.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>