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'250 ⁠million people pulled out of poverty': Russia praises PM Modi on completing record tenure

Russia further said that ties between India and Russia have developed, and expressed hope that it will continue to grow under the leadership of Modi.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 10:49 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 10:49 IST
India NewsRussiaNarendra Modipoverty

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