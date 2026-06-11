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260 lives lost: Gujarat top cop recalls Air India's AI-171 crash as his 'most painful' memory

The tragedy is etched in his memory not just for its scale, but for the haunting images of charred bodies pulled from the wreckage.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 05:00 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 05:00 IST
India NewsGujaratAhmedabad airportair india crash

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