india

27 Christians from Meghalaya stuck in Jerusalem, says CM Conrad Sangma

Sangma said he is in touch with the ministry to bring the people back to the state.
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 14:16 IST

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday sought the help of the Ministry of External Affairs to rescue 27 people from the state stranded in Jerusalem under the war-like situation persisting between Israel and Palestine.

Sangma said he is in touch with the ministry to bring the people back to the state.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he said, "27 citizens of Meghalaya who traveled to Jerusalem for the Holy Pilgrimage are stuck in Bethlehem due to the present tension between Israel and Palestine."

"I am in touch with the MEA to ensure their safe passage back home," the chief minister added.

Jesuralem is one of the international destinations for Christians in Meghalaya for its religious importance.

(Published 07 October 2023, 14:16 IST)
India NewsIsraelPalestineMeghalayaJerusalemConrad Sangma

