27-feet-tall Nataraja statue to adorn entrance of G20 venue

Delegates attending the G20 Summit in New Delhi over this weekend will get a glimpse of the famed Chola tradition with a 27-feet-tall Natarajar (dancing Lord Shiva) single-cast statue made by sculptors from Tamil Nadu adorning the entrance of the Bharat Mandapam, the event’s venue.

Made by Devasenapathy Sthapathy Sirpa Koodam in Swamimalai, a village on the northern banks of River Cauvery and considered one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan, the bronze statue was made in the traditional ‘lost-wax’ casting method followed by the Cholas, who ruled a significant part of the modern-day Tamil Nadu.

Nataraja statues are generally made of copper, brass, lead, and small quantities of silver and gold. Since the Union Government, which gave the order, was specific that the statue should be ‘ashta-dhatu’, the sculptors used mercury, tin, and iron, along with the above-mentioned items. This is the tallest statue made of ‘ashta-dhatu’.