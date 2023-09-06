27-feet-tall Nataraja statue to adorn entrance of G20 venue

Delegates attending the G20 Summit in New Delhi over this weekend will get a glimpse of the famed Chola tradition with a 27-feet-tall Natarajar (dancing Lord Shiva) single-cast statue made by sculptors from Tamil Nadu adorning the entrance of the Bharat Mandapam, the event’s venue.
Made by Devasenapathy Sthapathy Sirpa Koodam in Swamimalai, a village on the northern banks of River Cauvery and considered one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan, the bronze statue was made in the traditional ‘lost-wax’ casting method followed by the Cholas, who ruled a significant part of the modern-day Tamil Nadu.
Nataraja statues are generally made of copper, brass, lead, and small quantities of silver and gold. Since the Union Government, which gave the order, was specific that the statue should be ‘ashta-dhatu’, the sculptors used mercury, tin, and iron, along with the above-mentioned items. This is the tallest statue made of ‘ashta-dhatu’.
The statue, which weighs 18 tonnes, was made by three master sculptors Radhakrishna Sthapathy, Srikanda Sthapathy, and Swaminatha Sthapathy –their family has been making bronze idols for 34 generations since the time of the Cholas.
Nataraja statue is considered an important symbol of cosmic energy, creativity, and power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to say that the sculpture will stand as a testament to India's age-old artistry and traditions.
Srikanda told DH that the statue costs Rs 10 crore and they received the order after participating in a tender process. “We are three brothers who made the statue and we had over 50 to 60 people assisting us. It took seven months for us to complete the entire process. We used the lost-wax casting method as all Chola-era statues were made that way,” Srikanta told DH.
The design for the 27-feet-tall sculpture is based on three Nataraja idols from the famous Thillai Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram, Uma Maheswarar Temple in Konerirajapuram in Mayiladuthurai district, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur.
“Natarajar (dancing Shiva) is exclusive to the Tamil culture and traditions, and you can’t find such a statue anywhere in the country. Displaying the statue at the G20 Summit venue is one of the greatest recognitions for Bharatanatyam as Natarajar symbolises Shiva as the Lord of dance and dramatic arts,” he added.
The sculptors have in the past made statues of Natarajar – a five-feet tall for the UNESCO headquarters – but this is the first time that they have made a 27-feet-tall statue. Srikanda said the Chola themselves had made a 6-foot tall Natarajar statue in bronze centuries ago.
Explaining the process of the ‘lost-wax’ model, Srikanda said they make the wax model first with details like ornaments.
“The total length is divided into 120 parts and then we cover the entire mould with a paste of alluvial soil that is found only in Swamimalai. We then dry the mould by keeping it in the Sun, and give a second and third coating till a fine layer is achieved on the surface,” Srikanda said.
In the process that follows, the wax inside the mould melts due to the heat and drains out through a runner provided at the bottom of the mould, Srikanta said, adding that the mould is then heated and liquid metal is poured into it. “The mould is allowed to cool gradually and we remove the wire bindings and iron rods. The mould is then broken open, chiselled, filed, and engraved to get the ornamental work,” he added.