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27 Maoists surrender before police in Ranchi

The ultras, belonging to the banned CPI (Maoist), laid down arms before senior officers of the Jharkhand Police, Jharkhand Jaguar and the CRPF, among other units.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 07:30 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 07:30 IST
India NewsIndiaRanchiCPI (Maoist)MaoismJharkahnd

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