<p>Ranchi: A total of 27 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Maoists">Maoists </a>surrendered before the police here on Thursday in the presence of Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra, officials said.</p>.<p>The ultras, belonging to the banned CPI (Maoist), laid down arms before senior officers of the Jharkhand Police, Jharkhand Jaguar and the CRPF, among other units, they said.</p>.<p>"Twenty-seven Maoists, wanted in a large number of cases, surrendered before the police under ‘Operation Navjeevan’. A total of 22 Maoists were killed, 44 arrested and 29 surrendered in 2026. We appeal to the remaining few to return to the mainstream," a senior police officer said.</p>.11 Maoists surrender with arms before Odisha Police in Kalahandi.<p>Mishra said combined efforts by security forces to eliminate extremism will continue in the state, and the 27 Maoists who surrendered on Thursday will be rehabilitated with full support.</p>.<p>"We appeal to those who have not surrendered to renounce the path of violence and come to the mainstream," CRPF IG Saket Singh said.</p>